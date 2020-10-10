Have your say on Tipp Town action plan

Tipp Town residents are being encouraged to get their views in this weekend to help form a community action plan.

The Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force has been accepting online and hard copy submissions in recent weeks which will feed into the preparation of a three year action plan for the town.

The online survey is available until tomorrow while hard copies are being accepted over the weekend to the Task Force office on 1 Bridge Street.

The Task Force says it’s an opportunity for people to have their say in what needs to be done to improve Tipp Town for residents, businesses and visitors.

The survey link can be accessed here