Ryan’s Cleaning seek new sales manager amid Covid pandemic

A Tipperary based company say they are struggling to fill a key role despite the job losses because of the Covid pandemic.

Ryan’s Cleaning have continued operations throughout the lockdown as they work with elite sports such as horse racing, Munster GAA and Croke Park as well as a number of school contracts.

This has helped the Thurles based company survive the loss of key music festivals and concerts which didn’t go ahead this year.

However Covid has impacted in a different way – General Manager Aisling Ryan says they’re struggling to find a new sales manager.

“What the HR experts are saying is that there’s a bit of a Covid panic on at the moment and that there’s mass applying for jobs but people are not really reading the job spec.”

“So we’re getting an awful lot of candidates that don’t necessarily have what we’re looking for. We would love to be able to employ someone locally.”