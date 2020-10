The numbers claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment nationally have dropped by almost 12,000 this week.

Just under 206,000 people will receive the payment today.

The number getting the payment in Tipperary is 4,910 a drop of 581 on last week

Donegal, which has been on Level 3 restrictions along with Dublin, will see an extra 2,000 people get the payment.

It’s the only county to register a rise in the past seven days.