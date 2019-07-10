Recruitment due to begin next month to fill 200 new jobs in Nenagh

Modular construction company LMC Group have taken over the old Proctor & Gamble site – and will expand their workforce from their current base in Birdhill.

Now, the company intends to move from building individual modular rooms to full turn key housing units over next 12 months in their Nenagh facility.

Martin Lydon says that the demand is definitely there for modular houses…

The company had thought about expanding their operations elsewhere with Limerick one of the possible locations.

However, Deputy Alan Kelly and Tipperary County Council worked with the owners Martin Lydon and Stephen McConnell to ensure the jobs stayed in Tipperary.

Deputy Kelly says it’s a major investment in the North Tipp town…

The company will also continue it’s operations in Birdhill where it’s currently based.

While they’re now set to hire around 200 additional staff to work in the new manufacturing facility in Nenagh.

Recruitment is due to begin shortly, and they expect to grow month on month to 140 jobs within the year.

LMC Group co-owner Martin Lydon says there’ll be a huge range of jobs on offer…