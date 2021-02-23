Recruitment drive by Tipp owned software company

An international software company, founded by a Templemore man, has announced a major recruitment drive for its Irish operations.

CIM is a global leader in building analytics software that helps run large buildings at their peak performance, and has locations in Dublin, London and Sydney.

Today it has announced plans to add a further 85 people to its Irish team over the next 36 months.

The company’s Founder and CEO is David Walsh, originally from Templemore, who says that bringing the business to Ireland was always an ambition of his since setting up their European HQ in Dublin in 2019.