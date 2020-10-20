PUP claims on the rise

There’s been an 8% increase in the numbers receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Tipperary this week.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Social Protection 6,225 people in the Premier County will get the payment today.

73 people in Tipperary closed their PUP payment in the last week.

Nationally, over 244 thousand people will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week – an increase of 15,295 on the previous 7 days.

2,526 came off the payment and returned to work.

€65.5 million will be paid in PUP payments today.

The numbers availing of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is expected to rise significantly as we move to Level 5 restrictions.