A public meeting to discuss Tipperary’s Worker Co- Operative sector is being held in Littleton this evening.

The aim is to come up with fresh ideas on how to revitalise local communities.

It’s been organised by Sinn Fein who say all towns in North Tipperary will lose out under the new proposed criteria of the National Planning Framework.

Sinn Fein MEP Liadh Ní Riada is among the guest speakers and she explains more about the evening…