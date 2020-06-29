Premier Pandemic Unemployment Payment numbers fall

The number of people accessing the pandemic unemployment payment this week has dropped by almost 7% in Tipperary.

12,500 people in the county will receive the Covid-19 payment tomorrow – a drop of 900 on last week’s total.

Nationally, the Department of Social Protection has issued the payment to 439,000 people this week, with 14,000 people to receive it for the last time.

The top three sectors in which people are returning to work this week are retail, food and accommodation, and construction.

63,500 employers have now registered for the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, with around 405,000 people being supported by it.