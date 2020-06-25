One of Tipp’s largest employers looking to expand workforce

Pharma giant MSD already has around 500 people working at its plant in Ballydine near Kilsheelan.

As part of a national recruitment drive the company is seeking to fill up to 200 roles are its four Irish sites before the end of the year.

As well as South Tipp MSD also has facilities in Carlow, Swords and Brinny in Cork.

The 200 jobs will be spread across all four plants.

The Pharma sector was one of the few to escape the increase in job losses as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

MSD has been operating in Tipperary for over 40 years.