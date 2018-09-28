Office space development key for revitalisation in Tipp

The development of office space is being recommended to revitalise areas such as Carrick-on-Suir and Tipp town.

There are currently several vacant properties lying idle across both towns which would be ideal locations for solicitors, accountants or doctor’s surgeries.

With the retail sector suffering due to the prevalence of online shopping, the best course of action is seen as encouraging business centres rather than vendors.

Pat Slattery is Director for Services for Economic Development and Enterprise at Tipperary County Council, he explains that towns must adapt to emerging trends