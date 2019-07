There’s been a broad welcome for the granting of planning permission for a new hotel in the heart of Clonmel.

Conditional approval has been given for the 114 bed development on the site of the old Clonmel Arms Hotel.

In the region of 100 jobs will be created when the hotel is up and running while there will also be a significant employment boost during the construction phase.

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Michael Murphy says the project is a huge boost for the town.