New Thurles development could ease traffic congestion

The way has been cleared for the redevelopment of the Erin Foods site in Thurles.

Tipperary County Council has granted conditional approval to Lidl for a new store there as well as the construction of 60,000 square feet of office space.

The former Erin Foods site in Thurles has been described by many as a major eyesore in the town in recent years.

Previously it had been one of the mid-Tipp towns landmarks employers.

After many false dawns permission has now been granted for a multi-million Euro redevelopment of the 8.5 acre site.

Lidl intend to build a new store on part of the Slievenamon Road site while there are also plans for a 3-storey office building and a café.

Local Councillor Micheál Lowry says this approval will open up a number of other avenues for the town.

The €24 million project will take a number of years to reach completion.

Councillor Lowry says this will lead to significant employment in the construction phase but will be even more beneficial in the years ahead.