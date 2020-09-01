New bill aims to increase supports for workers impacted by Covid-19

The Labour Party will today launch a bill to improve paid statutory leave and forced parental leave to address issues brought up by Covid-19.

It follows concern parents are being forced to stay home and mind their children when a school or early years provider’s forced to close due Covid-19.

There are also fears some people haven’t come forward for testing because they’re worried about losing out on wages.

Labour leader and Tipperary TD Alan Kelly says people shouldn’t lose out financially if they’re impacted by Covid.

“We are bringing forward a bill that will ensure that there will be a right to six weeks of paid sick leave into the future.”

“This will ensure that any worker who has symptoms or has Covid will be protected and they will not feel the necessity to go into a work environment if they have symptoms or if they have suspected Covid.”