National Youth Council highlight number of under 25s on pandemic payment in Tipp

Almost a quarter of those receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Tipperary are under 25.

Of the almost 90,000 people between 18 and 25 nationally nearly 2,700 are in the Premier County.

The National Youth Council of Ireland – which represents organisations working with over 380,000 young people nationwide – has called on the Government to bring forward a package of measures to support young jobseekers.

They are seeking a €191 million investment to address the high levels of youth unemployment in the July Jobs Initiative to be announced next week.

In all there are 11,811 people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in the Premier County.