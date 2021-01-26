Minister urged to intervene in local newspaper job losses

Sinn Féin’s Martin Browne is calling on the Media Minister to do what she can to intervene following further cuts at a range of local newspapers, including three in Tipperary.

Management at Iconic Newspapers last week temporarily laid off four of its journalists across the Tipperary Star and Nationalist, while placing many other staff on four-day working weeks.

The media group also owns the Midland Tribune.

It follows another series of widespread cuts during the first lockdown, and the National Union of Journalists has hit out at management for the decision.

Tipperary deputy Martin Browne says it’s worrying news, and is calling on Minister Catherine Martin to make her views known.

“We’re asking the Minister to intervene and use whatever influence she has to get Iconic Newspapers to reverse the decision.”

“They play an important role for society in general – we think it’s a cynical decision. It’s more money saving issues than anything else as far as we’re concerned and it’s another assault on the workers.”