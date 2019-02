A new Regional Enterprise Plan for the Mid-West has been launched in Mid Tipp this morning.

The plan aims to support enterprise growth and job creation through collaborative initiatives in Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.

The launch took place at the National Bioeconomy Campus at the former Lisheen Mine site.

Speaking to Tipp FM Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys said the Lisheen site was a prime example of what can be achieved.