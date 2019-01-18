Minister Doherty to attend jobs and training event in Tipp town

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty will attend a jobs and further education training event in Tipp Town on February first.

A number of local employers will have information stands on site, as well as officials from Local Community Employment Schemes; South Tipperary Development Company and South Tipperary Employability Services.

Over 900 job seekers in the area will be invited to attend the Government led event at the Excel Centre in Tipp Town.

Independent Tipperary TD Michael Lowry hailed the significance of the government’s involvement.

Fine Gael General election candidate Mary Newman Julian stressed the importance of cultivating opportunity in Tipp Town.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, she highlighted the necessity for supporting the town through any means.