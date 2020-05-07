McGrath criticises lack of support from EU

A Tipperary TD has hit out at the European Union in the Dáil while encouraging it to provide greater assistance during the Covid-19 crisis.

Independent deputy Mattie McGrath says the Union showed “zero solidarity” with Ireland after the financial crash, and fears that smaller countries won’t get the help required this time around.

While questioning the junior Minister for Europe, Helen McEntee, he criticised what he sees as a lack of unity so far in this crisis.

“There’s not going to be any grant aid.”

“I note that the Covid bonds were rejected also”

“So I see the very same pattern developing by the stronger countries at the centre of Europe.”

“I see the questions now and reason now why the United Kingdom left Europe – because of the lack of solidarity and the bullying quite frankly, and literally intimidation of smaller nations”

“And when our need is there we’re not getting the support.”