March4Tipp to step up their campaign

The people of Tipperary town are determined to make their voices heard as they take to the streets next month.

The March4Tipp campaign aims to highlight what they see as the neglect of the town over a long period of time by both local and national Government.

While the state of the streets in the West Tipp town has been highlighted in the media for some time locals say the area has many more issues which need to be addressed.

Padraig Culbert of March4Tipp says the town has been left behind in many ways.

The protest march in Tipp Town is planned for Saturday, October 20th.