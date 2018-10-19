March for Tipp to highlight issues in the town

The March for Tipp is set to take place tomorrow.

It’ll see locals and business people coming together to highlight what they see as the lack of Government funding for the town.

There are currently almost 30 premises closed along the Main Street – one of which, Wellorths, closed just over a week ago.

The march will get underway at 2pm from the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre, and will move up the main street, and will finish at Redmond Square.

March4Tipp spokesperson Padraig Culbert says they need Ministers to sit up and take notice..