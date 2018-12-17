March for Tipp Group defer plans for N24 blockage

The March for Tipp group have deferred plans to disrupt traffic on the N24 in January.

At the second protest march in November, the group laid out their plans for the 4th of January – but have now postponed the action following comments made by the Taoiseach in the Dáil last week.

Responding to calls from Deputy Michael Lowry, Leo Varadkar agreed that a plan and a new approach is needed for Tipperary Town.

He said that the local authority should lead the development and delivery of a plan through a working group.

March for Tipp spokesperson Padraig Culbert says they’re deferring their act of civil disobedience in order to give some time for the Council to implement the Taoiseach’s commitments, and to introduce 2-hour free parking in the town .

He says they’re taking this approach in good faith..