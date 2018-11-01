March 4 Tipp group label council’s response disappointing

The group behind the March 4 Tipp have called the Council’s response to the march deeply disappointing.

They are set to meet on Saturday to discuss the response to the March, which saw 5,000 people take to the streets of Tipperary town.

Locals and business people took to the street of Tipperary town on October 20th, calling on the Ministers, the Government and Tipperary County Council to do more for the area, which has seen numerous shop closures over recent months and years.

They believe the town has been long neglected, and cited a number of significant issues which are holding the town back.

A bypass, attracting jobs to the area, and DEIS status for the town’s schools are just some of the items they’ve highlighted.

The March4Tipp group had given the Council a two week time frame to progress some plans for the town – and the local authority released a statement on the issue yesterday.

Tipperary County Council say they are committed to providing jobs in the area, and have submitted planning and financial assessments to the National Development Plan 2018 to 2027 in the hopes of getting funding for a bypass.

The March For Tipp group say they are disappointed with the Council’s statement, and will release detailed response after their meeting on Saturday.