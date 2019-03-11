Major fall in Tipperary Live Reg figures

The numbers on the Live Register in Tipperary has fallen by over 35% in the last decade.

Latest figures from the CSO show there were 7,744 people signing on at the end of last month – down 4,300 since February 2009.

The Live Reg figures show a drop in numbers at all eight social welfare offices in County Tipperary in the last month with a total reduction of 124.

Year on year there’s been a 17% fall with 7,774 now signing on compared to 9,368 at this time last year and a 35% reduction from 10 years ago when there were over 12,000 signing on.

Carrick on Suir has recorded the biggest fall in numbers since 2009 – down over 54% with 777 on the Live Reg now compared with 1,704.

Cahir is down nearly 47% at 552, Tipp Town down 38% to 817 while Cashel has fallen 36% to 536.

There’s been a 34% reduction in the numbers signing on in Clonmel in the last decade; Roscrea & Nenagh are each down 29% with Thurles showing a drop of 25% in the numbers signing on since 2009.