Lowry says budget was best we could hope for in current climate

Michael Lowry says he supports the measures taken in the budget.

The local independent TD says Ireland is in a much more precarious position now than could ever have been predicted going into this year.

“Employment levels were good and people had relaxed into a sense of security for the future.”

“And then along came Covid and Brexit – the double whammy has left us in a very weakened condition. I mean Covid has swept the globe leaving an economic trail of destruction everywhere so Ireland is facing a battering on both sides.”