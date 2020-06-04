Lowry highlights uncertainty facing plight of Aer Lingus staff

Aer Lingus is under fire from a Tipperary TD for its decision to press ahead with restructuring of the company including lay-offs and reduced terms & conditions for staff.

Michael Lowry points out that this is despite the airline availed of the Governments wage subsidy scheme since the onset of Covid-19 and also benefiting from what he describes as the lucrative contract from the HSE to carry PPE from China.

The Thurles based Deputy also highlighted Aer Lingus’ operating profits of €276 million last year.

“The driving force and success of Aer Lingus lies not with its executives but with its unique staff.”

“These staff members who are scattered across Tipperary and our country are currently living under a black cloud of uncertainty.”

“This will have ripples across the entire economy if significant job losses occur. “

“These people are home owners, they are supporters of local business who have struggled through the bad times with the promise of a brighter future but now face the prospect of shattered hopes and inspirations.”