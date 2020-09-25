Lowry highlights plight of entertainment industry

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has told the Dáil that the entertainment industry is “gasping for support”.

The independent deputy raised the case for those working in the industry who’ve been unable to perform in front of normal crowds since the pandemic hit in March.

Many local festivals have had to be cancelled for this year, and artists are critical of the level of State supports they’ve received so far.

Deputy Lowry has described those working in the industry as a “small, dynamic minority that remain in the dark tunnel”

“We’re talking about the bands that play at weddings and parties. The DJ’s that work in pubs and night clubs. The actors that perform in the established venues.”

“The list that falls under the realm of entertainment is vast and varied. It accounts for no less than 35,000 people who make their living from bringing joy and pleasure to others.”

“The music has stopped – the party is over for many in the business.”