Locals in Cashel express shock at Amneal job cuts

Locals in Cashel have expressed their shock at the news Amneal is cutting its workforce drastically.

The US pharmaceutical company which manufactures generic drugs is reducing its numbers from 91 to approximately 30.

It says the decision was necessary due to revised projections for activity at the Cashel site and a 30 day consultation phase with employee representatives will begin shortly.

Amneal arrived in 2015 to much fanfare as it took over the long since vacant Johnson & Johnson site and speaking to Tipp FM locals are upset over the news

Local representatives say the news is a blow to both the staff affected and the economy in Cashel.

However Independent TD Michael Lowry says a skeleton workforce will remain on site and it’s expected the plant will recover its numbers by 2021