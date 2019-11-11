Live Reg figures fall by nearly 100 in Premier County

There’s been a slight drop in the numbers on the Live Register in Tipperary.

99 fewer people were signing on last month compared to September.

At 7,320 it’s over 700 less than the figures for October 2018 and more than half the numbers for a decade ago when there were more than 14,700 people signing on.

However a number of social welfare offices in Tipperary recorded increases last month with 30 more in Carrick on Suir and a rise of 2 in Cashel while the figures for Nenagh remain unchanged.

According to the CSO figures the biggest reductions last month were in Thurles at 51 and Clonmel at 47.