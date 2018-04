Confirmation of the €30 million investment plan in the former Lisheen Mine site is imminent.

Glanbia is behind the project – which will see a bio-refinery developed on the mid-Tipp site – full details are to be released at an event in Dublin this afternoon.

Once up and running, the development is expected to create a significant number of jobs for the region – as well as construction jobs in its initial stages.

Local Councillor John Hogan says it’s a massive coup for the area.