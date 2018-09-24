Lidl set for former Erin Foods site in Thurles

It’s been confirmed that Lidl are set to open a store on the former Erin Foods site in Thurles.

The German retailer have purchased 2 and a half acres of the 8 and a half acre site.

As part of their contract they’ll clear the other 6 acres, which includes the removal of asbestos, and demolish all other buildings on the land.

A planning application is due to be lodged for the store with Tipperary County Council shortly – which would see the site accessed by a new link road from the Slievenamon Road to Mill road – this would also be the initial phase of the inner relief road.

Deputy Michael Lowry says Lidl’s work or the site will make it an attractive location for other investors…