Labour’s Alan Kelly has labelled as bizarre the decision by An Post to relocate its Thurles post office.

The Tipperary TD feels that it’s contradictory to the revitalisation of Liberty Square that the lynch pin service be removed from the area.

€1.35 million euro had been allocated as part of Ireland 2040 for the refurbishment of the town centre in Thurles.

Deputy Kelly feels it’s ridiculous that two arms of the state could operate at odds with each other.