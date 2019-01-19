Kelly calls for Government to look after Bord na Mona staff

New climate change measures being considered by the Government need to look after Bord Na Mona workers currently facing redundancy.

That’s according to Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly, who also says that the European Parliament has already made a concession to workers affected by climate change measures by agreeing to a Just Transition Fund.

This can be used to re-train workers and establish new businesses in the areas most affected by measures to cut carbon emissions.

Mr. Kelly said the Irish Government’s backing is now needed to bring this Fund into operation.