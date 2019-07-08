Just under 8,000 on Live Register in Tipp

There’s been an increase in the numbers on the Live Register in Tipperary.

Latest figures from the CSO show there were just under 8,000 signing on in the Premier County last month.

All eight social welfare offices in Tipperary recorded an increase in the numbers signing on in June.

According to the Central Statistics Office there was a jump of over 4.5% overall – up 351 to 7,955 at the end of the month with the biggest increase in the south of the county

Carrick on Suir and Cahir both saw increases in excess of 7%.

However year-on-year there’s been a marked decrease in the numbers on the Live Reg – the fall from 9,306 in June 2018 to 7,995 in June of this year equates to a reduction of over 14%.

The downward trend over the last decade is even more marked with a drop of nearly 45% from 14,483 in 2009.

The Live Register is not designed to measure unemployment as it includes part-time, seasonal and casual workers who are entitled to either Jobseekers Benefit or Jobseekers Allowance.