Jobs boost for North Tipperary

Up to 150 jobs are expected to come on stream in Nenagh over the next three years as ‘The Lunch Bag’ moves into the town.

The company, which provides lunches to students in non-DEIS primary schools, is to open its doors in Lisbunny Industrial Estate in August.

A recruitment open day will take place on July 17th for people who want to find out more about the positions.

Labour TD Alan Kelly worked with the company and Tipperary County Council on the move.

“The first 50 jobs will be created immediately.”

“The company aims to be up and running in August – they’re currently working on the building, doing a huge amount of work.”

“Effectively this is a service that’s going to be available to schools whereby schools, if they sign up for this service, parents will be able lunch for their children in primary school on an app that they have on their phone.”