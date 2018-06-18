Jobs blow for Templemore

There are concerns over possible job losses at a long established mid-Tipp company.

Tipp FM understands Taylor Made Glass in Templemore is set to lay off over a dozen staff.

The company based on Railway Road in the town produces tempered glass products, windscreens, windows and doors for a range of markets.

Sinn Féin Councillor David Doran says the news is a blow to the local community.

Councillor Doran says it highlights the need for an injection of jobs and industry to the area.

He says Templemore and Thurles have been let down by successive Governments.