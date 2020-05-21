“Holiday Locally” rallying call from Tipp hotelier

People in the Premier County are being urged to consider a “Tippcation” this year.

The hospitality sector is already counting the cost of a tourism season which has been decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With restrictions slowly easing hoteliers and others are trying to find fresh ways of doing business.

Elizabeth Nallen of Hotel Minella in Clonmel says the international market simply won’t happen this year.

Speaking on Tipp Today she encouraged Tipperary people to consider exploring their own county.

“People from North Tipp could come down to the South of the county and vice-versa and like there’s nowhere too far away – even people from Thurles to come to Clonmel for a night or two.”

“It’s something they’ve probably never experienced but often things that are on your door you’ve ever experienced it because you’ve always decided to go abroad.”

“So as long as we can provide the excitement and, you know, the quality and the difference and the relaxation you don’t have to go a million miles for it and I think Ireland is going to prove that this year.”