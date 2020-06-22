Holiday locally call for Tipp residents

Staycationing and more importantly staying local are key for the tourism industry in Tipperary this year.

That’s according to those in the sector in the Premier County who are preparing to get back into business as Covid-19 restrictions are gradually eased.

Cathy Day is marketing manager with Raheen House Hotel in Clonmel.

Speaking on Tipp Today she said Tipperary has a huge amount to offer.

“The one positive I suppose out of all of this is that we’ve all come to appreciate what’s on our doorstep a lot more with the limitation on movement around our local area.”

“So I think we’ve all started to appreciate what is local and I don’t think many of us have the confidence now to be getting on planes to go abroad so I think local and staycationing is where it’s at now at the moment.