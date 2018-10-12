Feile 2019 may be in the pipeline

A breakfast seminar held as part of BOI Enterprise week heard that the two day event in Thurles last month was worth an estimated 6 million euro to the local economy.

The organisers also hope that once the full cost is known, the Trip to Tipp could become an annual event.

That was Paul Boland – Partner at CWB Productions – which staged Feile Classical in Thurles.

He joined the other stakeholders today for a synopsis of the impact the event had and whether another was possible.

The seminar – hosted by BOI Thurles – and attended by businesses across the county – heard that the idea of a return Trip To Tipp had been mooted by management at Semple for many years following its success in the 1990’s – but when they approached the likes of Aiken promotions they were told it was a non runner.

CWB – which is a local firm – then came on board and a feasibility study and market research was carried out which found while the fan base might be a little bit older and wiser – the appetite for a return to Féile was there.

However, without a big promoter on board the entire cost fell on Semple, which Con Hogan – Stadium Chairman – described as “squeaky bum time” but it paid off..

The protection of the pitch was upmost with 43 articulated lorries bringing in gear and equipment for the event but stadium Director Dave Morgan had no worries as it was well protected.

He said looking at the estimated figures events like this should be held at Semple annually.

A view echoed by local businessman and Chairman of Thurles Chamber John Butler..

The reaction to Féile was phenomenal with pitch invasions on both nights – something Dave Morgan said he was unfazed by – for Paul Boland – it just wasn’t expected ..

So when the sums are added up and the bills paid is Féile 2019 likely.