Expansion plans for Aldi’s Clonmel store

Aldi has today announced its plans to extend and fully revamp its Clonmel store in a move that will create ten new full-time jobs.

They plan on extending the retail floor space of their outlet on the Western road in the town by 25%.

The store will also receive a full ‘Project Fresh’ makeover, including new hi-spec fixtures and fittings.

Clonmel shoppers will also benefit from an additional nine car parking spaces bringing the total to 135 spaces as well as the introduction of four electric vehicle charging points.

Aldi will shortly be submitting a planning application to Tipperary County Council and hopes to commence works in mid-2021.