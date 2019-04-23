Engagement key to revitalisation of Market Place in Clonmel

A lack of dialogue from the Musgrave Group is being blamed for the lack of progress with the empty units in Market Place in Clonmel.

The Group own the site of the former Supervalu in the town which closed back in 2016 with the loss of 46 jobs.

Since then, there has been a struggle to secure an anchor tenant to revitalise the once thriving area.

A meeting had been requested with Musgrave’s though no progress has been made.

Fine Gael Cllr Michael Murphy expressed his disappointment with the lack of engagement on the issue.