The number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Tipperary is down 400 this week.

According to the Department of Social Protection, 8,000 are receiving the payment in the Premier County.

This compares with 18,800 since its peak on May 5th – a drop of 57%

Nationally 274,600 people are receiving the payment

The total amount paid under PUP now exceeds €3 billion.