Dispute over union recognition at Carrick business

A picket is in place outside a Carrick on Suir business in a dispute over union recognition.

A number of staff at O’Sullivan’s Centra outlet in Ballylynch who decided to join the Mandate train union claim they were told by management that the union would not be recognised.

They took to the picket line at 5 o’clock this morning.

Union official Betty Dillon says staff made the decision to join Mandate some months ago.

“They wanted Mandate to have negotiations on their pay and their terms & conditions of employment.”

“They duly became union members and around the start of October we officially informed Mr O’Sullivan of this and asked him to engage with us in talks and he has refused point blank.”

“So unfortunately he has left us with very little option but to be doing what we’re doing.”

Tipp FM has contacted management at Sullivan’s Centra about the issue and is awaiting a response.