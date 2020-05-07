Covid-19 task force aims to help workers in Mid-West

A task force has been established to support workers in the Mid West displaced by Covid-19 and prepare for the economic recovery.

The pandemic is having a huge impact on employment across the mid-west region.

The Irish Centre for Business Excellence has joined forces with a number of local employers, business groups, education bodies and Government agencies to establish the taskforce.

Director of the Irish Centre of Business Excellence Dr Eamon Murphy says the number of people in the Mid-West availing of the Covid-19 Pandemic payment is increasing rapidly.

“The number of people in Clare, Limerick and Tipperary on Covid (payment) would not fit into Thurles (Semple Stadium).”

“Now of that 55,000 there’s 18,500 in Tipperary – and that’s just people directly receiving the Covid money. So for instance the people in Debenhams in Limerick who lost their jobs – they’re not included in the 55,000.”

“So anybody who is unemployed is not included in that 55,000. So you’re talking upwards of 70,000 people if you aggregate all the people directly affected.”