Council unveil action plan for Tipp Town

Tipperary County Council officials have published a 3-year action plan for Tipperary Town.

The local authority say they will recruit a Project Manager to deliver an action plan, which includes town centre revitalisation, marketing the Sky Innovation Park, the delivery of a new River Arra walk, and the development of tourism and business investment in the town.

The appointed person will also provide regular progress updates to the people of the town, and will report to both the Forum and council officials on the progress.

Director of Services for Community and Economic Development Pat Slattery says they’re focusing on projects they can deliver on.