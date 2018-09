The jobs created by local companies in Tipperary have been described as vital to the county.

CEO of Tipperary County Council Joe MacGrath says while job creation by multi-nationals plays a huge part in our economy, indigenous jobs are also key.

He was speaking at the announcement of 42 jobs at Local Enterprise Office supported companies in Nenagh, Thurles and Cahir.

Joe MacGrath says he is particularly keen to see jobs created in Tipp Town and Carrick on Suir.