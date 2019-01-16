Council CEO under fire from March4Tipp

The March4Tipp group has repeated their assertion that County Council CEO Joe MacGrath has failed to address the key issues raised by them.

They were the driving force behind two well attended marches in Tipp Town last year aimed at highlighting the lack of investment from both local and national Government in the area.

A press release from Tipperary County Council this week outlined their three year plan of action for Tipperary Town.

Among the projects identified as key to helping the town move forward are the N24 relief road, town centre revitalisation, marketing the Sky Park and providing a digital hub for business support.

However the March4Tipp group has hit out at Council CEO Joe MacGrath for not responding directly to them.

They say an email from them to the CEO had set out a range of issues that they believe are vital to the development of a workable plan to turn around the town’s decline.

March4Tipp claim they asked Joe MacGrath to publish a “coherent, detailed and realistic plan” addressing those key issues.

In a statement to Tipp FM the group say they had in particular asked that the plan have clear targets for reduction of unemployment and social deprivation.

Despite promises that the CEO would deal with their concerns on his return from annual leave in the New Year the group say he has not yet replied.