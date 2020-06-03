Council calls for people to back local businesses

Supporting local businesses is a key part of a framework for the reopening of town centres across Tipperary post Covid-19 set out by the County Council.

It’s been a hugely difficult for businesses in towns across the Premier County due to closures imposed under restrictions to curtail the spread of the virus.

CEO of Tipperary County Council Joe MacGrath says we have to face up to a “new normal”.

Speaking on Tipp Today he said it’s vital that people support local businesses.

“It’s important for them, it’s important for jobs, it’s important for the towns and villages across the county.”

“And we do see there’s an opportunity here – you know we’re going to have to re-imagine how our town centres work, we’re going to have to re-imagine how people move in town centres.”

“Let’s look at some of our public spaces and see how could we use public space in terms of movement of people, how could we assist for example smaller café’s and restaurants who perhaps maybe want to put a few tables and chairs outside and there’s a process set out in the framework as to how you do that.”