Consultation over jobs cuts at Amneal to begin

Plant Directors at Amneal in Cashel say 60 job losses at the facility isn’t the end of the road for the operation.

Around 30 staff will be kept with the company hoping to rebuild in the future.

It was announced yesterday that the US pharmaceutical company is to cut 60 of its 91 workers at their facility in the west Tipp town.

In a statement to Tipp FM, the drug manufacturer said the reduction was part of restructuring works globally and they’re hoping that the plant can return to growth by 2021 or 22.

In 2015 it was announced that Amneal were planning to hire between 250 and 300 jobs in R&D and the production of inhalers and biosimilars in Cashel.

However, the workforce never surpassed 91, and now 60 of those workers are to lose their jobs.

Fine Gael Cllr Declan Burgess says while it’s a blow in the short term, long term the jobs will be there

The first workers to lose their jobs will be in September – but Site Director, Gearoid McDermott says they do hope to rebuild in the next few years…