The German retailer is relocating its outlet from Abbey Road to their new site on Slievenamon Road.

The contract for the works has been given to Monami Construction who began work this week.

The new store will see an investment of €10 million into the Thurles area as well as the creation of 10 new permanent jobs once the store opens.

Lidl has 163 stores across the country employing 4,500 people.