Concerns raised about changes to CE Schemes

A Tipperary TD claims changes introduced to the CE Scheme could force some Tipperary companies to close

The amended terms and conditions introduced by Minister Regina Doherty would see companies who use the scheme become liable for pensions and redundancy payments.

The Community Employment Scheme was set up to help the long term unemployed get back to work.

The majority of CE companies in Tipperary are not for profit organisations and the new terms and conditions are unworkable for them says Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill.